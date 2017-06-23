Premiere: Hayden Calnin - 'Collision'

In one fell swoop Hayden Calnin was able to communicate with millions of people across the globe.

The Australian songwriter was a virtual unknown when his song 'Love' was picked to play over the final scene of the eighth season of the Vampire Diaries.

With his soft delivery and engrossing lyricism, Hayden's quietly beguiling approach was difficult to resist.

New EP 'Dirt' drops this summer, with Clash able to premiere the highly personal new cut 'Collision'. Hayden tells Clash:

"'Collision' is maybe one of the hardest songs I've ever had to write. I wrote it in secret, not really showing anyone until I was comfortable with how it was sounding. It was never meant to be a song with all the hooks and all the standard rules in song structure that you're meant to follow. I avoided that and just let it come out naturally. 'Collision' is an expression about a really dark time for a friend of mine. And, like my previous single, ’Waves’, following that exploration of mental health in young adults."

