Premiere: Harry Permezel - 'Bonehead'

Melbourne, Australia native Harry Permezel just can't help making music - it's in his blood, as natural as sports is to some, or keeping a diary is to others.
Building a home studio, the songwriter released his debut album back in 2016, ease out into the world through Muscle Beach.
Since then, both label and artist have built a close relationship, despite essentially being based on opposite parts of the Pacific ocean.
New album 'Wax Man' is Harry's return, a sombre yet poetic offering that beams brightly with a witty, observant songwriting eye.
We're able to share 'Bonehead' and it matches neat DIY flourishes to an acidic but still rather gentle wit.
