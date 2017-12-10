Premiere: Harry And The Hendersons - 'Altered Ego'

Harry And The Hendersons are cult heroes in their native Glasgow.

A band whose wilful experimentalism is delivered with a wry grin, they seem to pop up every so often, before diving back under the parapet.

Now, though, they're here to stay. The band's full length debut drops on October 27th, with the group sharing a series of singles.

Curiously, each single is sung by a different member of the group, a revolving showcase of the talent within Harry And The Hendersons.

New cut 'Altered Ego' airs via Clash, a sharp-edged blast of DIY pop with its tongue firmly in its cheek.

Tune in now.

