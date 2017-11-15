Premiere: Hanne Leland - 'Carry On'

Hanne Leland was born in Norway but now bases herself in London, a wandering spirit who also spent time in Nashville.

New single 'Carry On' continues her journey, constructed following sessions in Los Angeles.

Clear, fluid pop music, Hanne's dexterous approach allows a creative clarity to fall on her work.

Out on February 23rd, 'Carry On' is an inspired return, an enforced optimism that surges through every note.

Hanne explains...

'Carry On' was written in a writing session in LA last year. I wrote the lyrics right after another horrific terror attack had taken place, and I remember having such a difficult time dealing with it, even though I wasn’t personally affected. I didn’t want to dwell on the bad stuff though, so I focused all my energy on creating something positive and powerful, and that’s how 'Carry On' came about.

It’s an uplifting song about finding the strength to move on with our lives, and stand together in unity and love, despite the chaos around us. It ended up being this really groovy electro-pop song that I hope people with feel inspired by...

Tune in now.

