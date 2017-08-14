Premiere: Hannah Peel - 'Archid Orange Dwarf'

Hannah Peel is a dreamer.

Following on from the success of her rightly celebrated debut, the English artist decided to peer directly in outer space.

New album 'Mary Casio: Journey to Cassiopeia' is the result. Loosely a concept album, it takes an unknown elderly English stargazer from Yorkshire to the depths of space.

Fusing wonderfully English melodies with retro-futurist electronics, it inhabits a world of its own yet also one orbited by spheres of influence such as Delia Derbyshire or Ghost Box.

Out on September 22nd, Clash is able to preview the release with new track 'Archid Orange Dwarf'.

Lush, billowing organic electronics are fused with curious, off piste melodies to craft something memorably unique.

Tune in now.

Catch Hannah Peel at the following shows:

September

23 Liverpool Liverpool Philharmonic Concert Hall

30 Stockton The Arc

October

21 Barnsley The Civic Theatre

28 Basingstoke The Anvil Concert Hall

For tickets to the latest Hannah Peel shows click HERE.

