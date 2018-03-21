Premiere: HANA2K - 'Pretty Enough'

This week has seen social media placed under the microscope as never before.

The actions of Cambridge Analytics - and Facebook's failure to prevent them - have reignited the debate around social media, its benefits and its ills.

HANA2K grew up on social media, with the 18 year old popstar spending her teenage years communicating on various platforms.

She's come to recognise its failings, though, especially in the way it can distort the way a person views themselves.

New song 'Pretty Enough' deals with this directly, a sugar-sweet hymn of emancipation from digital judgement that kicks hard before delivering a super chorus.

"This song’s about not needing gratification from others as to whether you’re pretty enough for that," explains HANA2K. "I want people to feel empowered by their own self-worth, not from the praise of others. I can relate, as I kept getting people tell me their opinion about certain things about me."

"Although the comments were not getting me down, they just confused me, because I didn't remember asking them for their opinion, but the comments just kept on coming, almost relentless sometimes, especially when you put pics up on Insta, it sort of makes people think that it's a plea for feedback!"

