Premiere: Halina Rice - 'Kwymo'

Halina Rice has quietly built up an imposing catalogue, establishing a voice of real flamboyant communication within electronic circles.

New album 'REDUX' will be released on October 20th, and it's another attempt by the producer to accept fresh ideas and broaden her voice.

New cut 'Kwymo' is online now, and it's a curious return, with Halina Rice shuffling into a world of fragmentary beauty.

She tells Clash: “I think it’s about trying to capture fleeting moments and feelings that are hard to put into words and the result is like a tableaux of different moments or a series of photographs. Musically I might start with an idea of trying to create a particular feel or style, but through a course of experimentation and trial a totally different sound is revealed – it’s all about the choices you make as you work and a ‘happy accidents’ process where you put sounds together and something grabs you that’s moving”.

Catch Halina Rice at Walthamstow Electronic 2017 on September 23rd - ticket LINK.