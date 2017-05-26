Premiere: HALFBROTHER - 'God Bless England'

The past 12 months have made it extremely difficult to be English.

The rise of right wing populism culminated in the Brexit vote, and a lingering feeling that the nation's darker elements had been emboldened.

HALFBROTHER - the duo made up of Murkage Dave and Patrick Scally - have noted this gentle but pervasive shift in atmosphere.

New cut 'God Bless England' addresses this head on. The drifting, hazy production underpins the dual vocal, one that picks apart a country at war with itself.

Sparse and affecting, 'God Bless England' is draped in the confusion 2017 seems to bring with it on each passing day.

