Rising four-piece Habitats are positively bursting with colour.

The band's shimmering indie pop reaches for the sky, stretching outwards with each release.

New mini-album '409' drops on September 15th - order LINK - with Clash able to premiere lead cut 'Tangerine Dream'.

A summer-fresh leap-along roll in the hay, 'Tangerine Dream' is every bit as tangy as the titular fruit.

Check out the cool new video below.