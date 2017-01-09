Premiere: Greg Kozo - 'Waves Over L.A.'

Parisian producer Greg Kozo knows how to stretch.

With deep roots in everything from jazz to techno, the electronic musician has a superb depth of knowledge with which to draw on.

New album 'This Is Not Hollywood' arrives on March 30th, and it finds the producer working with full confidence, tackling different styles and fusing it with his own.

It's a record bolstered by numerous collaborations, and we're lucky enough to be able to share one of them.

'Waves Over L.A.' is impeccable, pointed electronics, a lush, at times almost Balearic, sound that washes gently over you. C

apucine du Pouge supplies the vocals, a neat, clipped, effortlessly cool counterpoint to Greg Kozo's production.

The French producer explains: "I first wrote 'Waves in LA' as a club tempo song. When Capucine came in and added her beautiful voice and melody, I changed all of the drum programming. I wanted it to be a suspended tempo song. We both have a real passion for the city of Los Angeles where we've spend a lot of time".

Tune in now.

