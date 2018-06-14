Premiere: Great News - 'Sleep It Off' (Loz Colbert Broken Sleep Remix)

Great News are heading home.

The Norwegian group will play a set at this weekend's Bergenfest, a festival in Norway's Northern arts hub.

It's the perfect place to catch them, if we're honest; surrounded by a family and friends, in one of Europe's most picturesque cities.

The start of a summer-long flurry of festivals, Great News have also decided to share a brand new remix from Ride's Loz Colbert.

Picking apart 'Sleep It Off', the Broken Sleep Remix drifts into fresh climes, fluctuating electronics interspersed between those beautiful vocals.

A highly creative re-working, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.