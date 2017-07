Grace Ackerman knows how to use her voice to its fullest advantage.

Each note hits home, with its impact ranging from a subtle kiss to an impassioned punch.

New track 'Feels Like Home' spans this full range; at times stripped back, at others pushing towards the epic, it's quite a performance.

Emerging from a place close to Grace's heart, it's a salute to love, companionship, and togetherness.

Just what the world needs right now, then. Tune in now.