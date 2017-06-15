Premiere: Goldwash - 'Why Hide It'

Goldwash has already been on a journey.

Born in London, raised in Baltimore, and now based in Los Angeles, this Yale graduate / future soul sensation has already lived several lifetimes.

New cut 'Why Hide It' matches this experience to a fresh method of working, the propulsive electronics matched to lashings of brass.

Goldwash explains: "I wrote this song with my friend DJ Stanfill. We tried to capture twisted, seedy energy of a wild basement party with honest lyrics and heavy instrumentation. The song is lustful, and uses thick, 12-part saxophone harmonies and Lex Luger strings to get at that woozy, hard-driving feeling."

Tune in now.