Premiere: Go March - 'Come On Momentum'

Japan tends to leave a deep and lasting impression on visitors.

A country that still feels alien to outsiders, it's sheer individuality means that its culture is like nothing else on Earth.

German-Belgian group Go March visited the country recently, and it would be fair to say that it blew their minds.

The sheer sensory overload sparks fresh ideas within the group, and they immediately set about translating those experiences into music.

New project 'Come On Momentum' collects these songs, and it's a powerful, heady return from an unclassifiable group.

A stand-alone thrill, it veers from math-rock abstraction to pounding, visceral riffs, attempting to re-capture the sensory overload that comes with any Japanese visit.

We're able to share the full visuals - tune in below.

