Premiere: Glassmaps - 'I'm Sorry'

Howling Bells were much-loved, a group whose array of riffs were accompanied by some righteous songwriting.

Guitarist Joel Stein is still making music, using the Glassmaps moniker as a hub for his fresh ideas and new innovation.

New album 'Strangely Addicted' is incoming, and it fuses nascent pop influences with some seismic guitar lines and searing solos.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'I'm Sorry', part of an upcoming double A-side single from the guitarist.

All tumbling riffs and impassioned vocals, he comments: “Sometimes the truth is the last thing you want to hear but it's the only way we can move forward.”

Tune in now.

