Premiere: Glass Mountain - 'Gin Flows Through My Veins'

Glass Mountain hail from Bradford, a city with a small, but incredibly fertile, creative scene.

Taking their name from a David Hockney artwork, the band's sound is drenched in visual allusion, matching the size and scope of Sigur Ros, say, to something rather more personal.

Working alongside DIY powerhouse Hide & Seek Records, the group are preparing to release a full EP (which you can pre-order HERE ).

New cut 'Gin Flows Through My Veins' leads the way, and it's a beautiful noise, a perfectly executed demonstration of restraint and release.

Grand, bold songwriting, it recalls everyone from Interpol to Hope Of The States, while firmly maintaining its own identity.

Tune in now.

