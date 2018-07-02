Premiere: Gizelle Smith - 'Hero' (ft. Eric Boss)

Gizelle Smith has that universal quality known as soul.

The British artist knows her influences, with her impeccable taste moving through the catalogues of Motown, Stax, Atlantic, and countless more.

New album ‘Ruthless Day’ finds her toying with these sounds, surrounding herself with sensational musicians but guiding an individual path.

Incoming, it's ample demonstration that this terrific British soul talent is blazing with an energy all of her own.

New track 'Hero' is a solid soul mover, the continually moving bassline working alongside blasts of horn and Hammond organ to supply something downright funky.

Stones Throw Records alumni Eric Boss stops by, with his supple tones pairing up with Gizelle's gritty delivery.

A fantastic return, you can check out 'Hero' below.

