Premiere: Gili Yalo - 'Selam'

Gili Yalo knows the power of music.
As a young child, he was part of the Ethiopian Jewish community evacuated from Sudan during a devastating famine, pushed into making a perilous journey to Israel.
Singing to keep their spirits up, he saw how music could have a real impact on people's spirits, their mood, and their lives.
It's something that has never left him. Now working from a base in Tel Avvi, Gili's mixture of Ethiopian funk with jazz, soul, and a whole lot more is imbued with an inspirational spirit.
New track 'Selam' is all vocal bursts and stuttered guitar, a funky backbeat and some glistening overlaid harmonies.
Tune in now.
