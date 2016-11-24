Premiere: Gili Yalo - 'Selam'

Gili Yalo knows the power of music.

As a young child, he was part of the Ethiopian Jewish community evacuated from Sudan during a devastating famine, pushed into making a perilous journey to Israel.

Singing to keep their spirits up, he saw how music could have a real impact on people's spirits, their mood, and their lives.

It's something that has never left him. Now working from a base in Tel Avvi, Gili's mixture of Ethiopian funk with jazz, soul, and a whole lot more is imbued with an inspirational spirit.

New track 'Selam' is all vocal bursts and stuttered guitar, a funky backbeat and some glistening overlaid harmonies.

Tune in now.

