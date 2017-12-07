Premiere: Gift Wrap - 'Losing Count'

Gift Wrap is a new moniker from someone you may well be familiar with.

Brendon Avalos has worked with Brooklyn punx B Boys for some time now, making a frenetic, inspired squall in the process.

This new project, though, takes the musician in a completely new direction. All drifting pop loops and entrancing, layered sounds, Gift Wrap's debut album 'Losing Count' is set to arrive later in the year.

The title track is a superb introduction. Woozy, off piste pop sounds driven by cyclical construction, it numbs the senses with its deft, unexpected movements.

The visuals build up on this aesthetic, with Brendan commenting:

"The video was made using a VHS effect app on my iPhone. It creates a voyeuristic quality that I thought was fitting to the vibe. The video was just a basic premise of being in the subway down in NYC and how that constant daily thing is in itself pretty stressful."

Check out the video below.

Gift Wrap will release new album 'Losing Count' on March 2nd.

