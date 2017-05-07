Premiere: Ghetto Priest - 'Every Man For Every Man'

Ghetto Priest is a flickering, lingering figure in British music.

As frontman with Asian Dub Foundation he travelled the globe, before turning inward, working on solo material.

A long-time collaborator with On-U Sound, Ghetto Priest will release new album 'Every Man For Every Man' on September 8th.

A righteous if cracked sermon that dwells on the dark and light aspect of 2k17 life, Clash is able to premiere the album's title track.

Dank but uplifting production, the track is all about Ghetto Priest's voice, and that delivery.