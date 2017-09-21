Premiere: Georgie Keller - 'BUZZ'

London's Georgie Keller is blessed with a distinctive pop voice.

The way he approaches each track, the way he executes each project makes him stand out from the pack, a real individual with an unforced nature.

New single 'BUZZ' is aptly named, as it will no doubt serve to heighten the blistering hype around his music.

Recently supporting Barns Courtney, the newcomer is blossoming into a real talent.

'BUZZ' is all buoyant melodies, chrome-finish production and of course that wonderful, ineffable voice at the centre of it all.

Tune in now.

