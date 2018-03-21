Premiere: Georgia Meek - 'Bare'

Georgia Meek is still only 23 years old, yet her music carries itself with a rare maturity.

Bold in its execution, she isn't afraid to touch on highly personal experiences, resulting in some lucid, emotive songwriting.

Based in North West London, she's an independent soul, someone who follows her passions and whims in every area of her life.

New single 'Bare' is a mark of this independence, a striking, piano-led return with a luxurious vocal.

She explains: "'Bare' was a very difficult song for me to put on paper. It touches on a very real, personal experience. I'm sharing it with the hope that it might liberate some other young girls like my retrospective self."

A song of liberation, you can check out 'Bare' below.

Catch Georgia Meek at the following shows:

March

20 London Freedom Bar

April

24 London Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club

May

18 Brighton The Great Escape Festival