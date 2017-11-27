Premiere: George Kwali ft. Lonestate - 'When It Breaks' (Denney Remix)

George Kwali has music in his blood.

Growing up in Brighton's Queens Park area, his father would DJ locally, spinning soul, funk, rare groove and more.

Some of George's earliest memories are minding the door at house parties, with local luminaries trailing past in an air of mystery.

Fusing grime, hip-hop, dubstep and more, George Kwali's completely distinct sound is all his own - you even say he's been working on it for his entire life.

New single 'When It Breaks' finds the Brighton artist pursuing this vivid direction, a collaboration with fellow rising star Lonestate.

“It’s difficult to make something that can exist in clubland but then crossover at the same time. It’s finding the balance between the two,” George says. “I do want to be successful in terms of massive shows, but I also still want to be playing the underground shows... I guess just boils down to putting out the best music possible.”

Denney has stepped in to remix the track, and it's a sparkling, club-friendly re-work, adding lashings of energy and colour.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.