Premiere: Galaxians - 'Out They Minds'

Galaxians formed back in 2012, vowing to make dance music that wasn't actually 'dance music'.

Reaching back to the roots of electronic music in the North of England - think electro, synth pop, and early Warp - the group began building up a distinctly individual sound and approach.

Now expanded to a trio, Galaxians are currently prepping new release 'Let The Rhythm In', a tour de force of exuberant club energy.

Clash is able to premiere 'Out They Minds' and it matches EBM influences to cold wave, early techno, and machine funk. Basically, it slaps.

The group explain:

"The song was written in 2014 back when we were a duo, and was recorded as part of the sessions that made up the 'Personal Disco Component' EP on Dither Down. I think that at the time we just wanted to write a slightly over-the-top house banger - something kind of relentless and wonky, which I think is how it turned out. It's really different from how we sound now, too. It has a more muscular, electro funk sound, I guess."

"Our new stuff is more influenced by disco, boogie, and 1980s R&B acts like Mary Jane Girls, even first album-era Madonna. We never could get it to quite work in a live setting, though I'm not sure why. I think I was never quite happy with the drum parts and never quite settled on an idea I liked. I think it reflects something of a transitional period for us too, when we weren't too sure what was going to come next. We hadn't tried to write something so overtly 'housy' before really."

