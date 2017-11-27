Premiere: Galantis & Throttle - 'Tell Me You Love Me' (Pat Lok Remix)

One billion streams.

It's difficult to imagine even one hundred... but a billion? It's pretty much beyond most people's imaginations.

Not so Galantis, however, whose new album 'The Aviary' has become an astonishing international success.

The pop production duo have arranged a full UK tour, ramping up expectations wherever they go.

Ahead of this, though, Galantis have decided to unearth their Throttle co-write 'Tell Me You Love Me', a super piece of electronic bedlam.

Pat Lok has stepped in on remix duties, steering the track defiantly on to the dancefloor, a frisky, colour-soaked re-working that finds the song's euphoric centre.

Tune in now.

Catch Galantis at the following shows:

February

14 London Roundhouse

17 Manchester Victoria Warehouse

18 Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena **** SOLD OUT ****

19 Dublin Olympia

