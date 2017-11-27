Premiere: Galantis & Throttle - 'Tell Me You Love Me' (Pat Lok Remix)

One billion streams.
It's difficult to imagine even one hundred... but a billion? It's pretty much beyond most people's imaginations.
Not so Galantis, however, whose new album 'The Aviary' has become an astonishing international success.
The pop production duo have arranged a full UK tour, ramping up expectations wherever they go.
Ahead of this, though, Galantis have decided to unearth their Throttle co-write 'Tell Me You Love Me', a super piece of electronic bedlam.
Pat Lok has stepped in on remix duties, steering the track defiantly on to the dancefloor, a frisky, colour-soaked re-working that finds the song's euphoric centre.
Tune in now.
Catch Galantis at the following shows:
February
14 London Roundhouse
17 Manchester Victoria Warehouse
18 Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena **** SOLD OUT ****
19 Dublin Olympia
For tickets to the latest Galantis shows click HERE.
