Premiere: Gaffa Tape Sandy - 'Beehive'

Gaffa Tape Sandy have had a busy summer.

Playing Glastonbury, the support of BBC Introducing has helped push their music to fresh ears.

Working with SuperGlu's Antigen Records, new single 'Beehive' is set to drop next month.

It's a fun return, with Gaffa Tape Sandy's off kilter indie rock thrills arriving with a barrel-load of infectious hooks.

Part righteous snarl and part petty stomp, 'Beehive' emerges from one of those tense moments you get in relationships, when the temperature rises and obstacles present themselves.

"I'm in the bathroom," the vocal chants, "Waiting for you to come and apologise to me..."

Tune in now.

