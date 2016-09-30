Premiere: Gaby Hernandez - 'Stay A While'

Los Angeles vocalist Gaby Hernandez displays effortless control.

The quality of her voice feels like a horn, blasting out those high notes like a trumpet or buzzing into the depths like a tenor saxophone.

New album 'Spirit Reflection' drops on June 9th (order LINK ), and it finds Gaby Hernandez working alongside a very select batch of collaborators.

Interstellar soul with some jazz overtones, romantically-inclined new cut 'Stay A While' airs first on Clash.

The breathy tones are sheer L.A. with the light, airy arrangement reminiscent of the soft, dappled sunshine that drops on the city of angels.

Kamasi Washington lends a hand on saxophone duties, with 'Stay A While' managing to recall the glories of the past while steering towards the future.

Tune in now.