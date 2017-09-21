Premiere: Gabriella Vixen - 'Golden'

Gabriella Vixen seems to live a charmed life - but then, true talent will out.

Asked to demo a track for Rita Ora the recording found its way into the path of successful pop producer Freedo, renowned for his work with Zara Larsson.

The two worked on debut release 'Keep Your Love On Me', an infectious R&B jewel that racked up more than one million streams in no time at all.

Making waves, Gabriella's voice resonated Stateside, where producer DK The Punisher would invite her into the studio.

The two worked on new single 'Golden', a masterful slice of R&B with a stylish edge. Tune in now.

