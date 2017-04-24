Premiere: Future Jr. - 'Sentimental Trick'

Future Jr. hails from Brisbane, one of Australia's real arts hubs.

Surrounded by creativity, the 23 year old producer was able to find inspiration, yet also draw away, finding himself in the process.

New track 'Sentimental Trick' is a bleached out slice of electronic pop, warmed by tropical winds yet with a bittersweet pop heart.

Beautifully balanced, that soft-hewn vocal delivery sits right at the centre. Future Jr. explains:

"‘Sentimental Trick is about the intricacies of navigating the line between friendship and romance, and the ecstasy and heartbreak that inevitably comes with it...”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.