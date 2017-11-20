Premiere: Fujiya & Miyagi - 'Cylinders' (Insides Remix)

Insides have stepped in to remix Fujiya & Miyagi's stellar track 'Cylinders'.

Fujiya & Miyagi recently confirmed plans to re-issue their album 'Transparent Things', just in time for its 10th anniversary.

A wonderfully absorbing record, it fused those Krautrock leanings influences with some startlingly modern electronic takes.

Set to be given its first ever vinyl pressing - on clear wax, obviously - 'Transparent Things' remains a beguiling, heady listen.

Former 4AD aligned project Insides have stepped in on remix duties, teasing out the group's production and finding new elements underneath.

Drifting, soothing electronics with that heavenly vocal, you can check out this new version of 'Cylinders' below.

Tune in now.

Catch Fujiya & Miyagi at the following shows:

December

1 Dublin The Button Factory

7 Brighton Patterns

8 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

9 London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen

