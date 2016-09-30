Premiere: FTSE - 'Work U Out' (Ft. Shola Ama x Donae'o

FTSE is one of the most flexible producers in the game, a talent who can aim for the hips and heart at the same time.

So with summer now making its first steps across the British landscape you can bet the maverick talent will have something up his sleeve.

New single 'Work U Out' is a proper rave outing, all snapping UKG beats and huge, uplifting house chords.

Shola Ama supplies the soul, while Donae'o hops on board to ratchet up the male/female dynamic.

Donae'o explains: "When I heard the beat and chorus for the track I automatically knew I wanted to be involved in this project. Garage is such a massive part of why I'm successful it was only right to give something back to the culture. I can't wait to perform this record; the energy is so uplifting it reminds me of raving back in the day at Garage Nation or Exposure."

Out shortly, Clash has first play of the video - an absolute summer-fresh anthem, you can tune in below.