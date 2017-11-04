Premiere: Frequency Cowboy - 'Win Some Lose Some'

Sam Hurt is a true original.

A composer and songwriter, his offbeat synth pop nuggets under the Frequency Cowboy moniker occupy a universe of their own.

New single 'Win Some Lose Some' is a case in point. Off kilter melody with a geek chic charm, the slightly amateurish feel in the production lends an endearing quality to his work.

It's out shortly - pre-order LINK - and 'Win Some Lose Some' builds into something really rather splendid.

Sam Hurt tells Clash: "The song is about finding some perspective through life's ups and downs. There is a floating surreal quality to the movement of the song, which can make the listener feel unreal or like they’re in a dream."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.