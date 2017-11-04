Premiere: Frequency Cowboy - 'Win Some Lose Some'

Sam Hurt is a true original.
A composer and songwriter, his offbeat synth pop nuggets under the Frequency Cowboy moniker occupy a universe of their own.
New single 'Win Some Lose Some' is a case in point. Off kilter melody with a geek chic charm, the slightly amateurish feel in the production lends an endearing quality to his work.
It's out shortly - pre-order LINK - and 'Win Some Lose Some' builds into something really rather splendid.
Sam Hurt tells Clash: "The song is about finding some perspective through life's ups and downs. There is a floating surreal quality to the movement of the song, which can make the listener feel unreal or like they’re in a dream."
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.