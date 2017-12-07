Premiere: Francis MacDonald - 'Beam'

Shhh... we're here to tell you a secret.
Alongside being the drummer for much-loved, vastly-influential Scottish indie types Teenage Fanclub, Francis MacDonald has also built up a shadow career.
A noted composer, his work for film and television blends classical flourishes with a modern outlook, not unlike the Erased Tapes stable, for example, but with a Scottish twist.
Nominated for a BAFTA, Francis MacDonald's work as a composer is gaining more and more credit - deservedly so, given both its innate invention and sweet emotional pull.
New project 'Hamilton Mausoleum Suite' is a suite of chamber music inspired by (and recorded inside) the historic Lanarkshire building.
Out on January 26th, it's a fascinating blend of textures and moods, the subtle hues ever-shifting as Francis MacDonald introduces fresh ideas.
We're able to premiere new song 'Beam' and despite its full, absorbing sound it seems to utilise sparse instrumentation - that plucked harp, those bowed strings - to make its point.
Suggestive and highly visual, you feel the spectre of Lanarkshire's history peering through the gaps between the notes.
Tune in now.
