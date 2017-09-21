Premiere: Franc Moody - 'Dance Moves'

Franc Moody have come a long way in a short time.

The electro pop group storm it with each release, a series of sultry tropical-tinged belters that never fail to be completely addictive.

New project 'Dance Moves' gathers their singles to date, while adding five brand new tracks that fans won't be familiar with.

Out today, it comes as Franc Moody prepare for a full summer of festival commitments, as well as a show at London's Village Underground.

We're able to share title cut 'Dance Moves' and it matches early 80s chart glamour with 2k18 club tropes, a complete banger from start to finish.

Frisky, irresistibly contagious fare, you can hit 'play' below...

