Premiere: FOURS - 'Overthink'

London group FOURS seem to have a way with exotic choruses.
Each song the band place their name against is immediately infectious, laced with fluoro-soaked colour and a feeling of inherent optimism.
New single 'Overthink' continues this trend, with FOURS channelling their enthralling live energy into the track.
It's a crisp return, one that gets under your skin and refuses to budge, a rude but eventually welcomed visitor that adds something fresh with each play.
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.