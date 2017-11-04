Premiere: FOURS - 'Overthink'

London group FOURS seem to have a way with exotic choruses.

Each song the band place their name against is immediately infectious, laced with fluoro-soaked colour and a feeling of inherent optimism.

New single 'Overthink' continues this trend, with FOURS channelling their enthralling live energy into the track.

It's a crisp return, one that gets under your skin and refuses to budge, a rude but eventually welcomed visitor that adds something fresh with each play.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.