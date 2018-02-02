Premiere: FooR x Evil B vs B Live - 'Hooligans'

FooR are a group of garage fiends who just want to party.

Heroes in the rave, the four-piece production team released their stellar 'Pure Garage' mix album back in 2017.

Since then, UKG has risen to recapture former heights, with FooR leading the front line charge.

Incoming mixtape ’Friends Of FooR’ gathers new material, with the group inviting a series of guests into the studio.

'Hooligans' features Evil B vs. B Live and it's a UKG shuffler with slight hints of jungle.

Completely up for the party, this is a neat intro into the rave ambitions of FooR.

Tune in now.

