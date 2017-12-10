Premiere: Fond Of Rudy - 'To Be Mine'

Brighton's Fond Of Rudy have a real sense of ambition in their sound.

Glistening, glamorous indie with an electronic sheen, their releases are reminiscent of those early Killers singles, packed with poise and purpose.

New single 'To Be Mine' returns to one of the band's favourite topics, dealing as it does with matters of the heart.

The group explain that the song was “written a while ago and straight of the back off an argument. It's a love song I suppose, plain and simply asking the question...why does there have to be complications, can't attraction just be simple."

Soaring of chorus and crisp of chorus, the choppy guitar line mingles with Fond Of Rudy's most insistent vocal yet.

Tune in now.

