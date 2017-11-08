Premiere: Flora Cash - 'Roses On Your Dress'

Flora Cash is a Swedish-American project that formed on SoundCloud.

Swapping fresh pop ideas, the duo settled on a sound that is both glamorous and highly striking.

New single 'Roses On Your Dress' is a lush, languid return, the impeccable production offset against that melodramatic vocal.

Clash is able to premiere the video, and it allows the pair to expand on the universe crafted by their music.

Flora Cash: "'Roses On Your Dress' is a track about individuality, struggling to make a distinctive mark upon the world and the ways in which that struggle affects each of us. It also touches on the challenges of being marginalized; an “outsider” …and the brutality with which different societies, including our own, work to shame and strip us of the uniqueness which contributes to our own inimitable vantage points."

Tune in now.

