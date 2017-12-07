Premiere: FLING - 'Extra Special'

FLING are ostensibly from Bradford, but more accurately live in a world of their own.

Irresistible guitar pop delivered with an off piste flavour, the sheer imagination of the band's approach is breathtaking. Working at Greenmount Studios, the group's new single 'Extra Special' is out now on rejuvenated Leeds imprint Dance To The Radio.

FLING explain: “It’s about that private time of solitude in between the chaos where you choose whatever it is you want to do, whether it be sm oking or something else. The moment where you empty your mind from all thoughts and just experience co-existing with someone or something that gets your vibe".

Clash is able to premiere the video, and it's a fun-filled offering, with their frisky visuals more than emulating the wit and verve of the songwriting.

The band continue: "We wanted a yacht but the budget would only stretch as far as a barge. If there’s an excuse to invite our friends too we’re gonna do it (big ups to those guys) basically a parody of a flash video you’d see on MTV back when it was good."

Photo Credit: Danny Payne

