Premiere: Fink - 'Not Everything Was Better In The Past'

Nostalgia is a helluva drug.

Thankfully, though, Fink are definitely not addicted to the elixirs of the past.

Fin Greenall & Co. are continually looking ahead, continually accepting new influences, and working alongside new people.

Upcoming album 'Resurgam' was produced alongside Flood, a legendary figure who applies his full weight of experience to the project.

Out on September 15th, Clash is able to tease the release through new track 'Not Everything Was Better In The Past'.

In turns personal and reflective, moving yet with a wry wit, it finds Fink once again casting a spell. Tune in now.

Catch Fink at the following shows:

November

16 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 Manchester Gorilla

18 Glasgow St Lukes

For tickets to the latest Fink shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.