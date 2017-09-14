Premiere: Fil Bo Riva - 'Head Sonata (Love Control)'

Fil Bo Riva's progress has always been gradual.

At first it was a solo project, then a duo, before finally becoming a fully functioning, highly creative group.

Selling out tours across continental Europe, debut EP 'If You’re Right, It’s Alright' emerged more than 12 months ago.

Currently working on a new full length, Fil Bo Riva are able to share new song 'Head Sonata (Love Control)'. Creative lynchpin Fil explains:

"The title 'Head Sonata' was just meant to be a name placeholder at the start. The song was built around the chorus guitar riff and the first time I heard Felix [A. Remm] play it, I felt my head spinning and it immediately gave me a trippy and repetitive feeling."

"A few minutes later I had the title written down. I simply liked the sound of it. These two words somehow translated my imagination of the songs soundscape… And since the track didn’t have any lyrics nor a melody for the first few months, the word ‘sonata’, literally meaning a piece played, actually suited the song very good. Finally, a breeze of inspiration came to my mind, I wrote down the lyrics and the song was finished. A 'Head Sonata' was born.”

Tune in now.

