Premiere: Fifi Rong - 'The Same Road'

Fifi Rong is a true original.

An artist responsible for hybrid electronics, she pieces together influences from across the spectrum to arrive at an individual voice.

Recently working on Skepta's 'Konnichiwa', the experience has clearly emboldened the London artist.

New cut 'The Same Road' is a divine piece of digital soul, both intense and transgressive at the same time. She explains:

"There is a world inside my solitude, which has been a blessing and a curse. 'The Same Road' falls into one of my recurring themes of such inherent paradox and emotional cocktail of vulnerability and strengths. There is a stark contrast between musically driven, upbeat energy and heavier lyrical content, reflecting my inner resistance of moving 3 steps forward and 2 steps back, and the determination to break through negative cycles."

Tune in now.