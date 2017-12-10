Premiere: FEVA - 'Blind'

FEVA are part of a new charge of indie groups from Newcastle, each with a real sense of ambition.

A flurry of festival shows have helped build momentum, winning over fans in the old fashioned manner.

With wind in their sails and air in their lungs, FEVA have decided to drop new single 'Blind' and it's a crisp, subtly emphatic return.

Finely honed indie songcraft, the band seem to progress with each release, engaging their potential in the process.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.