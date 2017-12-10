Premiere: FEHM - 'Human Age'

FEHM are part of Leeds close-knit creative community, a mesh of dreamers, outcasts, oddballs, and other waifs and strays.

Releasing an EP on Art Is Hard last year, the five-piece demonstrated an enthralling intense vision of pitch black post-punk.

Continually working on new material, the band will release a two-track single later this month on their own imprint Everything Has Meaning.

Out on October 28th, Clash is able to premiere new track 'Human Age', a tale of confusion in the modern era.

Detailing the search for truth amid the foggy atmosphere of the post-truth decade, 'Human Age' presents continually evolving post-punk that ripples with intelligence.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.