Premiere: FEHM - 'Human Age'

FEHM are part of Leeds close-knit creative community, a mesh of dreamers, outcasts, oddballs, and other waifs and strays.
Releasing an EP on Art Is Hard last year, the five-piece demonstrated an enthralling intense vision of pitch black post-punk.
Continually working on new material, the band will release a two-track single later this month on their own imprint Everything Has Meaning.
Out on October 28th, Clash is able to premiere new track 'Human Age', a tale of confusion in the modern era.
Detailing the search for truth amid the foggy atmosphere of the post-truth decade, 'Human Age' presents continually evolving post-punk that ripples with intelligence.
Tune in now.
