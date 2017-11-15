Premiere: Feelgood Experiment - 'Maya'

A few hours ago we made the suggestion that you listen to more jazz - and we stand by that.

New acts are coming out of the woodwork on a daily basis, fusing the heritage of jazz with aspects of UK underground culture.

Feelgood Experiment got in touch after reading the piece, and we've been playing their new EP all day (pre-order it HERE ).

Having shared stages with the likes of Ezra Collective, Oscar Jerome, United Vibrations, and Binker and Moses, the group are ready to strike out on their own.

Clash has been handed new cut 'Maya', and musically it fuses elements of latin rhythms, bop phrasing, and raw funk that aims straight for the dancefloor.

Lyrically, it's an ode to writer and activist Maya Angelou, and a salute to those who show great strength in the face of oppression.

Tune in now.

