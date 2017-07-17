Premiere: Feather Beds - 'Soft Yellow'

Feather Beds is the project that likes to travel.
Initially from Dublin, the artist - real name Michael Orange - found himself in Montreal for a two year spell, and the city's intoxicating atmosphere proved to be inspirational.
Heavenly shoegaze with lashings of synth phantasia, new album 'Blooming' has a wonderfully Autumnal tone.
New cut 'Soft Yellow' airs via Clash, and it's an immaculately formed gem, a dreamy piece of left field pop that slides past all boundaries.
His voice intones the words: “The leaves outside are falling, something here is dying, I tried to remember, to gain an advantage, performances are dropping, the engine won’t stop stalling...”
Tune in now.
