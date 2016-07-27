Premiere: Favela - 'English Letters'

Rising Leeds producer Favela has deftly developed a voice of his own.

Highly individual, his hazy sound fuses electronic fractals to a yearning sense of emotion that falls from each melody line.

Set to release new EP 'English Letters' over summer, Favela is now ready to share the title cut.

Opening in a mesh of electronic sound, the track gradually comes into definition, propelled by that luxurious vocal.

A tender return but one infused with a subtle intensity, you can check out 'English Letters' below.