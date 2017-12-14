Premiere: FAKY - 'Someday We'll Know'

FAKY are a bona fide phenomenon in Japan, a group whose hook-heavy pop has proved to be irresistible.

Pop in its purest fashion, FAKY add elements of R&B to create something universal while also completely individual.

Continually reaching out, the group recently signed a UK label deal and are set to focus on Europe over the next 12 months.

Recording an English version of one of their standout cuts, 'Someday We'll Know' is set to be their first step on this journey.

Crisp pop heaven laced with fluoro-soaked colour, you can check it out below.

