Premiere: Fabich - 'Hold On' ft. Josh Barry

Fabich has already chalked up a number of achievements.

He's made music in Bob Marley's house, for one, while also finding success with platinum-selling R&B and soul singer-songwriter Lyfe Jennings and Missy Elliott collaborator, Trina.

All that was in the past, though, and with a new sonic vision reverberating in his mind Fabich is ready to look ahead and try something new.

Brisk, buoyant new single 'Hold On' finds Fabich crossing swords with Glastonbury Emerging Talent winner Josh Barry.

Hugely uplifting, it's just right for summer - sunshine drips from each synth chord, while Josh Barry's effervescent vocals feel like a cool breeze.

Tune in now.