Premiere: Era Noble - 'Stranger Than Fiction'

Era Noble may already be familiar to you.

As the frontman with Wolf Colony he gained international hype, before internal pressures drove the group apart.

Continuing with music, Era's solo material is a real vibe - delicious synth pop delivered with a palpable sense of yearning.

New song 'Stranger Than Fiction' sparkles with energy, a forward-rush of momentum pushing its way through his velvet voice.

Pop-edged electronics that a real streak of originality, the taut, pointed chorus will stay in your head for weeks.

Tune in now.

